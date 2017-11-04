KG Pakistan ITF Seniors Ranking C’ship from December 4

KARACHI: The 2nd edition of the Karachi Gymkhana Pakistan ITF Seniors World Ranking Tennis Championship will be held here at the Karachi Gymkhana from December 4.The last date to register for this ITF category 4 championship is November 14.The events are 35, 45, 55, 60 plus singles and doubles.All out-station players will be entitled to a daily allowance of Rs700 and economy class railway fare.