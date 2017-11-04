Weightlifters’ camp in Islamabad to begin next week

KARACHI: National weightlifters will assemble in Islamabad in a couple of days to launch their preparation for the Commonwealth Games slated to be held in Gold Coast, Australia, from April 4-15.

“Yes, we have been given the camp and are trying to start preparation in Islamabad most probably from Monday as weightlifters will assemble in the next couple of days,” Pakistan Weightlifting Federation’s (PWF) secretary Amjad Amin Butt told ‘The News’ on Friday.

He said that 16 weightlifters in eight classes were being put in the camp which would be completely sponsored by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).Coaches Mohammad Ilyas Butt and Ali Aslam, both former internationals, will supervise the camp. Butt said that this time he was expecting medals in the Commonwealth Games from his weightlifters. “Last time in Glasgow we were a bit unlucky not to win a medal but this time the government is serious. We should win medals and our current crop is capable of pulling off desired results in the event,” Butt said. When asked whether this time there would be any chance of inducting youngsters, he said that in weightlifting youth are exposed at the major stage following an ample experience and build-up phase which takes years.

The official was satisfied with the time-frame which his athletes have got to prepare for the Australian event. “I think five months time is enough,” he said.He said the federation had held its senior national championship in February this year and there was chance of another national event before the Australia tour.

However, he said that before Commonwealth Games there was no international event in which Pakistan would feature. “There is no other international event and our sole focus will be on preparation for the Games in Australia,” the official said.

Pakistan won only three silver medals and one bronze at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. This time Pakistan is set to feature in ten disciplines in the spectacle.