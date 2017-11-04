Thailand’s Premsirigorn leads in ADT event in Lahore

KARACHI: Thailand’s Jakraphan Premsirigorn took a one-shot lead in the Defence Raya Golf Championship — Pakistan’s inaugural Asian Development Tour (ADT) event — as local contenders failed to really make their presence in Lahore on Friday.

Premsirigorn, ranked 750 in the world, took a step closer of ending a four-year title drought on the Asian Development Tour (ADT) after shooting a second round four-under-par 68 at the weather-interrupted championship.

The 26-year-old Jakraphan grabbed the clubhouse lead on nine-under-par 135 while countryman Nattawat Suvajanakorn, who fired the low round 64, Malcolm Kokocinski (70) of Sweden and Luke Joy (66) of England were a further shot back.

Pakistan’s top golfer Shabbir Iqbal carded an impressive 67 in the second round but due to his forgettable round of 73 on the opening day he was five shots off the pace at 140 along with compatriot Talat Ijaz.

Pakistan’s Hamza Amin faltered after his first round 69 as he returned with 75 for an aggregate of 144.Round one resumed on Friday morning after a two-hour 30-minute suspension but fading light forced the second round to be suspended at 5pm. A total of 48 players will return at 7am on Saturday to finish their rounds.

Among the players who have yet to complete the halfway stage is opening round leader Poosit Supupramai of Thailand, who is seven-under through eight holes in the US$120,000 ADT event.

Jakraphan’s first victory on the ADT came in 2013 but he has struggled to repeat his winning form. He hopes his long awaited win will come this week after enjoying four top-10s including a runner-up result on the ADT this year.

“I made two silly mistakes but overall I’m happy with my score. It has been such a long time since I won on the ADT. Now I’m in a good position so I hope I can have a good week in Pakistan,” said the Thai, who traded six birdies against two bogeys.“There have been some low rounds this week but I’ve been consistent. Hopefully I can continue my form and get a low round too!” Jakraphan added.

The 21-year-old Nattawat set the course record with his round of 64 which was highlighted by an eagle-three on the fifth hole. This is an important week for Thai, who is currently fourth on the ADT Order of Merit. The leading five players on the final Merit ranking earn an Asian Tour card for 2018.

“I felt so nervous in the first round because of my position on the Order of Merit. But I came back this morning to finish round one and I felt more comfortable. I played really well after that and now I’m in good position. I don’t want to think about winning yet because we still have two more rounds to go,” Nattawat smiled.

Kokocinski is playing in his first ADT event after injuring his wrist last year which kept him out of the game for four months.“I hurt my wrist in an accident but I think it has made me a better player. You really miss the game more when you are out of action for so long. I’m happy to be back in Asia and playing for the first time in Pakistan. The course is really good here and I’m looking forward to the last two rounds,” said the Swede.

Leading round 2 results:

135 - Jakraphan PREMSIRIGORN (THA) 67 68.

136 - Nattawat SUVAJANAKORN (THA) 72 64, Malcolm KOKOCINSKI (SWE) 66 70, Luke JOY (ENG) 70 66.

137 - Wolmer MURILLO (VEN) 72 65.

140 - Talat IJAZ (PAK) 72 68, MUHAMMAD Shabbir (PAK) 73 67.

141 - Mathiam KEYSER (RSA) 72 69.

142 - Amir NAZRIN (MAS) 70 72.

143 - Taimoor KHAN (A) (PAK) 73 70.

144 - Hamza AMIN (PAK) 69 75.