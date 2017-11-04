Lawyers observe black day to mark a decade since Nov 3 emergency

Proceedings were boycotted and black flags hoisted at the high court and city courts’ buildings as the legal fraternity, on Friday, observed a black day to denounce the suspension of superior judiciary by former president Pervez Musharraf on November 3, a decade ago.

With the promulgation of the Provisional Constitutional Order, the former president had deposed the then chief justice of Pakistan, Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, and sacked 60 judges of the superior courts. The action triggered the biggest political movement that Pakistan had seen in recent times. Known as the Lawyers’ Movement or the Movement for Restoration of Judiciary, the crusade lasted for about two years. The judiciary stood restored on March 17, 2009.

Condemning the imposition of emergency, leaders of lawyers’ associations stated that the judiciary had always fought for the prevalence of rule of law and independence of the judiciary in the country.

Referring to the movement, the lawyers observed that it was the joint struggle of the legal fraternity, civil society, media and political activists that the judiciary and civilian rule were restored in Pakistan.

The country continued to face consequences of the November 3 emergency, they observed, adding, that unless corruption and incompetency were eradicated from with the judiciary, its independence would not be secure.

Representatives of bar associations again reiterated their resolve to maintain the independence of the bar and to continue their struggle for an independent judiciary, a strengthened constitution and prevalence of rule of law in the country. Appreciating all judges, lawyers, journalists and political activists for bravely resisting an un-constitutional measure, the Sindh High Court Bar Association’s officials maintained that it was through everyone’s sacrifices that democracy and an independent judiciary was restored.

The Karachi Bar Association and the Malir Bar Association were among the lawyers’ bodies that observed a strike on the call of the Sindh Bar Council. They termed the November 3, 2007, act victimisation of all lawyers of the country and an undemocratic move to undermine the judiciary.

While violent clashes between law enforcers and members of the judiciary became a daily occurrence during the movement, it was on May 12, 2007, that the city of Karachi specifically witnessed one of the bloodiest riots of its history. Around 45 people died and scores were injured as deposed CJP Chaudhry was not allowed to step out of the airport by activists of a political party. He had come to Karachi to express solidarity with the city’s legal fraternity struggling for the restoration of the judiciary.