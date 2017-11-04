Two ‘robbers’ gunned down

Police gunned down two suspects, said to be robbers, during an alleged encounter ensued in Korangi late on Thursday night. Awami Colony SHO Nasir Mehmood said a patrolling party signaled two suspects on a motorbike to stop during snap checking at Bagh-e-Korangi. They tried to speed away and shot at the police team, he said, adding that the cops retaliated and arrested both of them in injured condition. He said they died while being transported to SHO Mehmood said the injured were being moved to the JPMC. The identities of the killed suspects, , were yet to be ascertained, he said.