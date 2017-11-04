Karachi: Careem driver’s killing declared a blind murder case

Officials investigating the killing of Careem Pakistan driver Syed Abdullah Gillani have declared it a blind murder case.

Syed Abdullah Gillani, a captain of the country’s biggest app-based ride-hailing service, was shot dead near Nasir Pump in the Korangi area late on Wednesday night.

Korangi Industrial Area (KIA) police station Investigation Officer Inspector Sagheer Ahmed told The News on Friday that police did not get any clue which could help them in locating the suspects.

He added that the police found an empty of a 30-bore pistol from the crime scene and later sent it to the forensic division for examination. “As per the forensic division report, the weapon used in the execution of Gillani’s murder had never been used before in any criminal activity reported in the city.

“If you try to locate the suspect with the help of the empty’s bullet trajectory, then you would have to wait till the police recovered the weapon used in Gillani’s murder, which is nearly impossible.”

Inspector Ahmed said the police suspected that Gillani was gunned down over a personal enmity, but the victim’s family had categorically denied that they were in dispute with anyone in Karachi or even in their hometown in Bahawalpur.

“Gillani was shot dead from point-blank range, and killing from this range can only be done by an expert shooter or by someone sitting next to the target.”

Careem said it was offering assistance to the authorities in the investigation into the murder. “Careem wholeheartedly offers its condolence to our Captain family. This is a personal tragedy for us,” Careem said in a tweet, adding that direct contact with Obaid’s family had been maintained.

Careem Pakistan’s head of public affairs Sibtain Naqvi told The News that the ride-hailing company was cooperating with the law enforcement agencies.