Form submission for KU convocation from 6th

Karachi University Registrar Dr Munawar Rasheed notified on Friday that the regular students under the semester system could submit their registration forms for the annual convocation 2017 from November 6 to November 30.

He directed that only listed students should be allowed to participate in the convocation with required documents. Students can get exam forms from National Bank branch located near Silver Jubilee Gate at KU by paying Rs300. The students who have cleared all examinations of bachelor’s, master’s, Master’s of Science and MPhil programmes in relevant subjects would be eligible to receive degrees in convocation.