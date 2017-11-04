Three ‘MQM-London hitmen’ among 14 suspects arrested

The paramilitary force arrested 14 suspects, including three target killers of a political party, in raids conducted across the city on Friday.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said an activist of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) was arrested in an information-based raid in Shah Faisal Colony. He was named as Syed Zaiullah and allegedly involved in target killings, extortion and other crimes.

Two more MQM-L activists, identified as Mohammad Yousuf Khan and Khawaja Haris alias Babu, said to have been involved in target killings, extortion, robberies and other crimes, were arrested in swoops in Docks and Baldia Town areas.

Paramilitary soldiers carried out raids in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Korangi Industrial Area (KIA) Shah Faisal Colony and Saudabad, and arrested 10 suspected criminals, identified as Saeed Khalique, Roshan Ali alias Sherry, Hamza Ali, Athar Ali alias Munna, Ali alias Munna, Mohammad Shahzad, Kifayatullah alias Kaka, Mohammad Iqbal, Mohammad Naveed and Mohammad Naeem.

The men were said to be involved in robberies and in snatching, stealing and selling vehicles. In Sohrab Goth, a drug dealer, Abdul Qayyum, was arrested. Weapons, looted items and narcotics were found on the suspects. All of them were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

NAB arrests fraudster

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested a man for being allegedly involved in the embezzlement of state land.

According to a NAB spokesperson, Asad Ahmed Khan was taken into custody from the Karachi airport on his arrival from Dubai late on Thursday night. He is nominated in an investigation related to the usurpation of 175 acres of state land.

He is charged with getting fake entries inserted in revenue records in his mother’s name against the land worth of Rs250 million situated in Deh Allah Phahai, District Malir. The man will be produced before an accountability court for physical remand.