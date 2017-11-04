China cbank liquidity injection eases

SHANGHAI: China´s primary money rates eased on Friday after the central bank injected medium-term loans into the financial system, as policy makers carried out a delicate balancing act between easing liquidity stress in the system and discouraging riskier lending.

That strategy appears to be working even though analysts expect further tightening in cash conditions towards mid-month when businesses start making tax payments. The People´s Bank of China (PBOC) injected 404 billion yuan ($61.05 billion) in medium-term loans earlier in the day, slightly exceeding the total amount of such loans maturing in November, helping to loosen money market conditions.

The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.7211 percent on Friday morning, 12.26 basis points lower than the previous day´s closing average rate.

Interest rates for the MLF loans were unchanged at 3.20 percent, the PBOC said in a statement on its website. The cash injection offered a fresh sign that authorities aim to maintain financial stability while pursuing a campaign to reduce high levels of debt across the economy, an approach that was reinforced at the all-important party congress which wrapped up in late October.