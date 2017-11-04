Air France-KLM profit jumps

PARIS/BERLIN: Air France-KLM said improving price trends helped it report better than expected third quarter profits, joining major European peers in benefiting from strong summer demand.

The Franco-Dutch company reported third quarter operating profit up 38.7 percent to 1.022 billion euros ($1.2 billion), against the average analyst expectation of 953 million in a Reuters poll.

Unit revenues - a closely watched measure of how much income is generates per unit of capacity - increased 4.1 percent in the quarter and Air France-KLM said it expected an increase in the fourth quarter as well, driven by long-haul bookings. "Unit revenues in October were positive, forward bookings for November and December are ahead of last year," finance chief Frederic Gagey said.