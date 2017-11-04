Shell shelves plan

HOUSTON: Royal Dutch Shell Plc has shelved a plan to permanently close the gasoline-producing unit at its 227,586-barrel-per-day Convent, Louisiana, oil refinery in early 2018, the company said on Thursday.

Shell has decided to overhaul the 92,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) next year, extending its production for at least four to five years, a company spokesman said.

"Shell re-evaluated the cat cracker end-to-end economics and determined that the business case was strong to run the FCCU for another cycle," Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said. Shell had planned to permanently decommission the FCCU in early 2018 as part of a plan to integrate the Convent plant with the company´s 225,800-bpd refinery in Norco, Louisiana through a network of pipelines.

The plan to combine the two refineries originated in 2014 when they were owned by Motiva Enterprises, which until May 1 was a 50-50 partnership between Shell and Saudi Aramco. In the planned split of the partnership, Shell took ownership of the two Louisiana refineries. It was unclear when in 2018 the FCCU would be overhauled, sources familiar with plant operations said.