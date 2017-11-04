Sat November 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

November 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Cheetay.pk secures $1.1 million

Cheetay.pk secures $1.1 million

KARACHI: Cheetay.pk has successfully secured a $1.1 million Series A-1 round, a statement said on Friday. This brings the total capital raised close to $2 million from seasoned investors and venture capitalists based in the US, since its launch in 2015, it added.

The company is led by tech veteran Ahmed Khan, who has spearheaded ecommerce ventures such as Daraz.pk, Kaymu.pk, etc. The latest funding round is testament to the confidence Cheetay.pk’s investors have in his ability to lead the company to become a dominant ecommerce player in Pakistan, it added.

Cheetay.pk is an ecommerce marketplace, which provides people with an instant logistics service by integrating practical payment solutions to make order placement and timely delivery a reality.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement