Cheetay.pk secures $1.1 million

KARACHI: Cheetay.pk has successfully secured a $1.1 million Series A-1 round, a statement said on Friday. This brings the total capital raised close to $2 million from seasoned investors and venture capitalists based in the US, since its launch in 2015, it added.

The company is led by tech veteran Ahmed Khan, who has spearheaded ecommerce ventures such as Daraz.pk, Kaymu.pk, etc. The latest funding round is testament to the confidence Cheetay.pk’s investors have in his ability to lead the company to become a dominant ecommerce player in Pakistan, it added.

Cheetay.pk is an ecommerce marketplace, which provides people with an instant logistics service by integrating practical payment solutions to make order placement and timely delivery a reality.