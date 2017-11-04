Expo Pakistan from November 9

KARACHI: The 10th edition of Expo Pakistan – 2017 with the slogan of “Emerging Pakistan” will be held during November 9 and 12 at Expo Centre Karachi, Younus Dagha, secretary, ministry of commerce said on Friday.

At a press conference, he said the slogan ‘Emerging Pakistan’ is a progressing initiative to build a positive image of the country and promote its culture internally and globally.

The platform aims at showcasing the very best of Pakistan’s art, crafts, fashion, culture and music,” he said and added it would also shed light on diverse thriving sectors in Pakistan. He said that vision behind the slogan was to highlight booming sectors of Pakistan. “The sectors in focus for the platform are included those that have received the largest amounts of foreign direct investment including power, construction, oil and gas, and transport,” he added.

Dagha said that event would be jointly organized by Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). “About 900 buyers from 85 countries are visiting Pakistan to meet with their business counterparts and negotiate business deals in order to meet their import needs from Pakistan,” the secretary said.

He said that Pakistan had started the tradition of holding the Expo Pakistan in 2005 with a view to bring buyers to Pakistan in addition to helping exporters to display their products abroad.

“The commerce and textile ministries continue with their resolve and commitment to reiterate to organise the show,” he said and added that as a result the expo had now become a flagship trade event of the country.