Customs to set up Lab Complex to facilitate trade

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs has planned to set up a state-of-the-art Laboratory Complex to facilitate foreign trade and local manufacturers in fast clearance, a senior official said.

“The lab complex will cater to the testing requirements of raw material used by various sectors of the economy,” said Shehnaz Maqbool, collector, Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Appraisement West, while talking to newsmen on Thursday.

The commercial importers and local manufacturers have many complaints about delayed clearance of their consignments due to unavailability of testing facilities at the laboratory located at the Custom House, Karachi.

The samples obtained by the Customs authorities are being sent to other advanced laboratories such as HEJ and PCSIR, which caused delays in consignment clearance. Shehnaz said that with the establishment of lab complex, which would be functional soon, the mandatory requirement of testing would be conducted under one roof and the facility would be available across the country.

Initially five sectors would be facilitated, including textile, engineering, electronics, pharmaceutical and chemicals, she said, adding that at the later stage, narcotics and hazardous material would also be added to the facility. Talking about enhancing the performance of the existing Customs lab, she said, a tender has been floated and those would be upgraded in the next three months.

She said with the improved labs most of the test reports would be available on the same day. The payment procedure against the cost of lab test would be made online in order to accelerate the clearance procedure, she added.

Talking about external labs, including HEJ and PCSIR, she said, those would be linked with the Customs online software, ie, WeBOC for reducing the delay period. Another module has been developed to link Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) for online verification of certificates presented by importers, she said, adding that this would also reduce the clearance timings.