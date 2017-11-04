Cotton improves

Karachi :Normal trading was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Friday, while spot rates increased Rs50/maund.

The spot rates rose to Rs6,300/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,752/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also increased to Rs6,445/maund and Rs6,907/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said normal arrival of lint was recorded in the market, while demand resulted in an increase in the spot rates. “Buyers are still busy building their stocks that are keeping the prices firm,” he added.

A total of 22 transactions were recorded of around 18,000 bales at a price of Rs6,275 to Rs6,550/maund. Notable deals were recorded from Ghotki, Daharki, Rohri, Saleh Pat, Khairpur, Rahimyar Khan, Sadiqabad, Layyah, Yazman Mandi and Fort Abbas.