Sat November 04, 2017
Business

Reuters
November 4, 2017

Gold down

Gold down

Bengaluru :Gold prices traded in a narrow range on Friday, below the previous session´s high, as the dollar steadied amid caution ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the day.

Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,275.82 per ounce at 0657 GMT, and was on track for its first weekly gain in three. It hit its highest in about two weeks at $1,284.10 in the previous session. U.S. gold for December delivery dipped 0.1 percent to $1,276.50.

The dollar held steady versus a basket of currencies on Friday, as focus shifted to U.S. jobs data, with President Donald Trump´s nomination of Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to be the next Fed chair coming as no surprise. The greenback had slipped on Thursday after Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives released proposals to overhaul the tax code.

