Palm oil slides

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures edged down on Friday, as local demand softened on expected higher output and as traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of forecasts at an industry conference later in the day.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.11 percent to 2,818 ringgit ($666.04) a tonne.

Traded volumes were thin, with 9,729 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break. The futures contract is reacting to poor domestic demand and rising production expectations, a trader based in Kuala Lumpur said. "Local demand is not good, and plantations are reporting a spike in production in the last 10 days. But market has been trading sideways mostly, waiting for the three speakers this afternoon," the trader said.