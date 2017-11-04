Rupee firm

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The rupee was little changed on Friday, amid ongoing lethargic activity in the market, dealers said. The rupee closed at 105.39 against the dollar as compared to the previous closing of 105.38 in the interbank foreign exchange market. In the open market, the domestic unit traded almost flat at 107.60/85 against the dollar.
