Sat November 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Rupee firm

Rupee firm

The rupee was little changed on Friday, amid ongoing lethargic activity in the market, dealers said. The rupee closed at 105.39 against the dollar as compared to the previous closing of 105.38 in the interbank foreign exchange market. In the open market, the domestic unit traded almost flat at 107.60/85 against the dollar.          

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement