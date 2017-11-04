Ninth round of FTA talks with Thailand from November 6

ISLAMABAD: The ninth round of negotiations on the free trade agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Thailand would be held from November 6 to 8, an official of the ministry of commerce told APP on Friday.

The two sides would present the complete offer list of free trade agreements (FTAs) for reaching the final agreement, he added. The official said a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries to enhance bilateral trade will be signed on January 15.

Both the sides have exchanged the final offer lists of items for free trade, including automobile and textile sectors in order to remove the reservations of these sectors. Pakistan wants the same concession on 100 products on textiles, agro-products, plastic and pharmaceuticals, as Thailand granted to other FTA partners, he said.

During the 9th round, talks would be held on the text of agreement, tariff reduction modalities, complete request lists from both the sides and offer lists, the official said. Pakistan has relative advantages over Thailand in 684 commodities, including cotton yarn and woven textiles, readymade garments, leather products, surgical instruments and sports goods.

Regarding the second phase of Pak-China FTA talks, the official said, China has agreed to provide market access to 65 items, shared by Pakistan, besides providing concession on all items included in the offer list. The upcoming round of negotiations with China will held in the first week of January 2018 in Islamabad. This acceptance came during the negotiations held under the second phase of Pak-China FTA talks in China, he added.