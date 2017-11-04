Apple CEO Cook breathes new life into old iPhones

NEW YORK: By delivering solid financial results that beat Wall Street´s expectations for both revenues and profits on Thursday, Apple Inc´s CEO Tim Cook put to rest concerns that the company´s flagship device, the iPhone X, wouldn´t be ready in time for the holiday shopping season.

But beneath the headline revenue and profit figures, Cook also seemed to have solved two of Apple´s longest-standing problems: its heavy reliance on the latest flagship iPhone to buoy its profits, and its lack of affordable offerings to help budget-minded buyers see the benefits of joining Apple´s ecosystem of hardware and software.

And all Cook had to do was stop Apple´s unusual Steve Jobs-era policy of ruthlessly killing off old products when better ones came along. To see the effect of the Cook Doctrine, look no further than Apple´s current, unprecedented line-up of five different iPhones.

The flagship iPhone X, priced at $999, has drawn most of the media attention for the holiday shopping season. But far from the limelight is the humble iPhone SE - essentially an updated iPhone 5, which came out five years ago.

It retails for only $349 and appears to have played a major role in Apple doubling its revenue in India, an important emerging market. Cook told investors on a conference call discussing Thursday´s financial results that "a majority" of the iPhone SEs the company sold in India were also manufactured there, a critical component of Apple´s negotiations with the Indian government for market access.

There´s good reason to believe former Apple CEO Jobs would never have kept a product like the SE around. Jobs co-founded Apple and oversaw its dramatic rise in the late 1970s and early 1980s, including the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. But he was pushed out of the company in a conflict with then-CEO John Sculley over the company´s direction in 1985.Over the next decade, Apple lost its dominant position in the personal computer market as devices powered by Microsoft Corp´s Windows gained market share.