Stocks gain in low volume, boosted by oil shares

Stocks rose over one percent on Friday, supported by upbeat global oil prices, with gains in energy shares lifting the benchmark index in a relatively thin trade, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed bullish in the post earnings season as investors weigh on oil, banking and cement stocks amid higher global crude prices, rising local cement prices and higher regulatory duties on luxury auto imports.

“Foreign inflows, as well as institutional interest in oversold fertiliser scrips, amid speculations on likely upbeat dispatches, played a catalytic role in bullish close at PSX.”

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 1.4 percent or 565.13 points to close at 41,064 points. KSE-30 shares index gained 1.66 percent or 342.27 points to close at 20,939.98 points. As many as 372 scrips were active of which 266 advanced, 87 declined and 19 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 115.492 million shares as compared with the turnover of 116.556 million shares a day earlier.

An analyst at Elixir Securities said equities closed higher as gains in the afternoon session pushed benchmark index above 41,000 levels. “Market had a languid start at open and thereafter traded in a narrow range as most investors refrained from participating aggressively in the first session and monitored news flow on ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before accountability court in corruption references.”

Market regained momentum from the onset of second session where oils led initial gains followed by wider market catching up as all key sectors including financials and cements traded and closed higher on reported local and high-net-worth-individuals buying.

Oil & Gas Development Company (up 1.7 percent), Pakistan Oilfields (up 2.2 percent), Pakistan State Oil (up 2.2 percent) and Attock Petroleum (up 1.8 percent) led the gains. In the cement sector, Lucky Cement (up 2.12 percent), D.G Khan Cement (up 2.3 percent) and Maple Leaf Cement (up 1.7 percent) were the star performers.

Going forward, flows and domestic politics will continue to guide market direction; however, participants will remain sensitive to foreigners trading data as any surprise outflow from them can again derail the ongoing positive momentum.

Companies reflecting highest gains include Bata Pakistan up Rs42.62 to close at Rs2,562/share and Millat Tractors up Rs37.17 to close at Rs1,138.42/share.

Companies reflecting most losses include Sapphire Textile down Rs99.58 to close at Rs1,892/share and Khyber Tobacco down Rs73.30 to end at Rs1,392.82/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Worldcall Telecom with a turnover of 14.54 million shares. The scrip gained 06 paisas to close at Rs2.97/share. Pak Elektron was second with a turnover of 10.13 million shares. It gained Rs2.8 to close at Rs58.92/share.

TRG Pakistan was third with a turnover of 7.34 million shares. It gained Rs1.39 to finish at Rs33.05/share.