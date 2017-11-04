Cement dispatches reach record high of 4.22mln tonnes in October

LAHORE: Cement dispatches reached a record high of 4.222 million tonnes during October 2017 as compared to 3.526 million tonnes during the same period last year, data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) showed on Friday.

“Higher cement consumption in the country is a sign of its growing economy that is having positive impact on over three dozen industries connected with the construction sector,” a spokesman for APCMA said.

The total dispatches of cement in the country reached 14.570 million tonnes in the first four months of 2017/18 that is 16.53 percent higher than the dispatches of 12.503 million tonnes during the corresponding four months of the last fiscal year.

Despite a decline of 16.16 percent in exports, cement dispatches registered an increase during the period under review, the spokesman added.

Much of the surge in dispatches in October was due to high local demand, as domestic consumption increased 25.61 percent to 3.779 million tonnes in October 2017 as compared to 3.008 million tonnes in October 2016. However, the trend of decline in exports continued, as it went down 14.55 percent to 0.443 million tones in October 2017 as compared to 0.518 million tonnes during the same month last year.

However, the spokesman said the exports still remain below par. The cement demand in the North Zone remained surprisingly very high, as the consumption in the region stood at 3.148 million tonnes during October 2017, he said, adding that it is for the first time that the North Zone has consumed more than three million tonnes of cement in a month.

In October 2016, the domestic cement consumption in the North Zone was 2.489 million tonnes. The cement demand in the Southern Region of the country also increased to 0.631 million tonnes in October 2017 to from 0.519 million tonnes during October 2016.

Due to robust growth in local consumption in the first four months of the current fiscal year, the industry utilised over 93 percent of its installed capacity. “This is the highest capacity utilisation by the industry in the last 20 years. However, 1.08 million tonnes capacity still remained idle,” the spokesman said, adding that this could have been covered by exports, if the government adopts export-friendly policies.

However, higher cement consumption does not mean that the economic planners ignore the genuine difficulties being faced by the sector, he said. The industry is performing in stiff regulatory environment and is only surviving because it has upgraded its technology that has provided it the strength to take any challenge head-on.

“Our quality is the best in the region, and our efficiency is second to none. No cement could compete with Pakistani cement, if imported at real and fair value after paying all government levies,” he said.

“However, weak border controls and lax Customs vigilance allow entry of cement from across borders at unfair valuations, hurting the local cement industry,” he added. The spokesman said the government should lower excise duty on the sector to further boost demand. Similarly, import duty on coal imported by the sector should also be brought at par with other sectors.