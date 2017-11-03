Fri November 03, 2017
November 3, 2017

Two injured in Indian Army’s firing along Working Boundary

NOROWAL: The Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) opened fire across the Shakargarh Working Boundary in the Narowal district wherein two persons, including a Ranger personnel, were injured.

The Indian security forces targeted villages and civilian population along the Working Boundary with mortar shells. Taghulpur, Bhopalpur and Agore areas were targeted first with indiscriminate firing, which was followed by mortar shells.

Two people, including a Rangers man, were injured in the firing. The firing spread fear and panic among the residents. The Punjab Rangers responded to the firing in a befitting manner and silenced the enemy’s guns.

