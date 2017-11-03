Babar stresses enacting law for protection of journalists

ISLAMABAD: Senator Farhatullah Babar on Thursday called for enacting law for protection of journalists, balance between national security and public and making public action taken under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

The senator said that in order to end impunity of crimes against journalists, we should first have a clear idea of the nature of the crimes against media persons so as to devise a strategy for curbing it.

“The crimes against journalists basically emanate from the right to freedom of expression, the right to dissent and the right to present alternative security narrative to that pedalled by the state,” he said while speaking at an event at the National Press Club to mark the international day to end impunity of crimes against journalists organised by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

Farhatullah Babar said those exercising constitutional right to freedom of expression or offering alternative narratives to that of the state face three threats. The first, he said, they get disappeared without a trace and two, they may face prosecution under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 or they may get beaten black and blue in broad daylight by invisible people.

Giving recent examples, he said Baloch and Sindhi political activists continue to disappear, a journalist in Quetta was charged under PECA for posting comments that security agencies thought were endangering the Federation and Ahmad Noorani of The News was brutally attacked in broad daylight in the federal capital.

Babar called for early enactment of legislation for the protection of journalists. He said the FIA report on action taken under the Cyber Crimes Act be placed before parliament as mandated in the law itself so as to know as to how the provisions of the Act had been misrepresented to stifle dissenting journalists and political activists.

He said that a balance must be struck between considerations of national security that are often used to stifle dissent and considerations of public good that is the essence of a democratic society. An attempt has been made to strike such a balance in the recently promulgated Right to Information Law.

Farhatullah Babar said that next week the UN at Geneva will take up the five yearly periodic review of the country's human rights record, the last such review was held in 2012. He urged the journalist community to build pressure on the government ahead of the UPR meeting in Geneva to come out clean on the promises it had made at the time of 2012 review and the steps taken thereafter to ensure safety and security of journalists.

He said that the new legislation should provide for setting up a Special Public Prosecutor to pursue cases of attacks on journalists. “It is unfair to expect journalists to pursue court cases without the backing of the owners of media houses or the state institutions,” he said.