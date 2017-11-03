PAC takes notice of 100 pc rise in cost of Naulong Dam project

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday took a strong notice of increase in the construction cost of Naulong Dam due to gross irregularities and alleged corruption in the project and summoned the former Wapda chairman, former secretary of the Ministry of Water and Power, finance secretary and Ministry of Planning and Development secretary in the next meeting.

The PAC, which met on Thursday with its Chairman Syed Khursheed Shah in the chair, was briefed on the project. The PAC had also sought a detailed report on the project of Naulong Dam within 12-days. During the meeting, it was told to the committee that cost of the construction of the dam was increased 100 percent as the first PC-1 of the project in 2009 was estimated at the cost of Rs11 billion while the its revised cost, in 2010, went up to Rs21 billion.

The officials told the committee that the first PC-1 of the project was rejected on the basis of high cost estimation while the revised PC-1 of the project was rejected by the Planning Commission.

Officials of the Planning Commission told the committee that it had asked for joint working on the assessment and PC-1. While officials of the Power Division told the committee that the third revised PC-1 was prepared with the cost of Rs31 billion and the Central Development Working Party (CDWO) has approved Rs26 billion for the project and the Ecnec has given the approval of PC-1 of the project with estimated cost of Rs18 billion.

The officials told the committee that the project is feasible and funds were also available. It was also told that Rs700 million from the funds of the Naulong Dam project was spent on the Kachhi Canal project.

PAC Chairman Syed Khursheed Shah expressed his annoyance on spending Rs700 million funds on Kachhi Cannal project from the dam project funds and questioned why the funds were spent from the allocated amount for the dam and who gave the permission for it and whether the funds of the project were kept in a current account. The officials told the committee that Rs2 billion of the funds were kept in bank.

The PAC chairman was annoyed on it and questioned that why the funds were kept in a private bank and asked to tell the names of those who were responsible for keeping the funds in the bank. The officials showed their reluctance to name those who were responsible for it.

On this, the PAC chairman remarked that the committee was asking relevant questions and why reply was not being given.

Meanwhile, Mehmood Khan Achakzai remarked that the funds were kept in a bank account while neither the finance secretary nor the auditor general of Pakistan knew about the funds. Dr Azra Fazal remarked that despite the funds were available, work was not initiated on the project.

The PAC took a strong notice of keeping the funds in a private commercial bank and summoned the former Wapda chairman, former secretary of the Ministry of Water and Power, finance secretary and Ministry of Planning and Development secretary in the next meeting.

PAC Chairman Syed Khursheed Shah questioned that how the cost of the project increased to Rs10 billion and who was responsible for it. “We will not let anyone go whether they have retired from the job,” he said. While examining the audit paras relating to the EOBI, officials of EOBI gave briefing on the performance of the EOBI from 2008 to 2013.

The audit official told the committee that Rs40 billion irregularities detected in the EOBI in purchase of property and even the irregularities of over billions were also detected in the projects as some projects were initiated at the cost of Rs6 billion, but their costs increased to over Rs12 billion. EOBI revealed that EOBI ex-Chairman Zafar Gondal was involved in the EOBI scam.

The PAC chairman remarked that the committee will not let anyone rob the funds of the labour, either it be Zafar Gondal or any other.

It was told to the committee that the EOBI has purchased 222 plots in Eden Garden and though the prices of the plot was less, but these were bought at higher rates and paid Rs1 billion. The EOBI officials told the committee that EOBI ex-chairmann Zafar Gondal was arrested. The PAC chairman directed that the case should be sent to the FIA or NAB.