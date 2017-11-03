Imran’s rally Protocol to disqualified ex-premier shameful, says Imran

BAHAWALPUR: Imran Khan on Thursday said giving protocol to disqualified ex-premier Nawaz Sharif on his arrival in country is shameful, adding that PML-N is going to disintegrate and many of its leaders are in contact with the PTI, Geo News reported.

He claimed that Nawaz failed to provide a single document as evidence to the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case. Addressing a rally on Thursday in Uch Sharif, he said the Supreme Court gave full chance to Nawaz (to clarify) as to how he sent Rs300 billion abroad.

“Nawaz lied and failed to present a single document as evidence,” he said. “When the JIT was formed, even then no evidence was provided to substantiate their claims,” he added. The PTI chief questioned Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as to why a criminal was given protocol.

“What message is being conveyed? Does this mean one should not steal small things and go for bigger ones?” he questioned, lamenting that prisons in the country are overcrowded with poor people involved in petty crimes.

“The one who took away Rs300 billion asks why he was ousted,” Imran said taking a jibe at Nawaz. “You are attacking the courts to hide your corruption”. He said his party, after coming into power, will provide highest capital and facilities to farmers.

Noting that Rs200 billion are being spent on the Orange Line Train that covers only 27 kilometres, the PTI chairman said if a lesser amount is given to farmers, then it would bring prosperity in the country. He said the government helps weaker classes only if it receives money through taxation, but the money meant for public welfare is taken abroad.

He said corruption destroys nations and the people in the country do not have resources to get their children educated nowadays. “Pakistanis purchased Rs800 billion worth properties in Dubai during the last four years,” he said, adding, “Had this amount been spent here, then people would have got jobs to support themselves”.

He further said he never saw such smog in the country and said it was an alarm by Almighty Allah. “Children are falling ill because of smog in Lahore. This is a message for the people to straighten themselves,” he added.

Imran said they planted one billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for purifying the air. “We planted around 40 forests like Changa Manga; we will do more if we get a chance. We will turn entire country green like the way we did in KP,” he further added.

Islamabad correspondent adds: Imran Khan said it was shocking how the PML-N government by providing official protocol to Nawaz Sharif (NS) was glamourising criminal financial corruption by the Sharifs.

The PTI chief wrote in his social media account, “PM Abbasi showing complicity in helping NS save his ill-gotten Rs300 billion laundered and stashed abroad as he faces accountability court. How can PM Abbasi sanction this protocol/Punjab House stay at taxpayers’ expense for a man charged with corruption on multiple counts. “Absolutely shameful how a discredited PM, facing a host of financial corruption charges, is given official protocol at taxpayer expense,” he tweeted.