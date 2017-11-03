PPP protests NAB’s ‘double standards’

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has a discriminatory attitude towards the Pakistan People’s Party leaders.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, he said not a single member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has been put on the Exit Control List (ECL). He said we have seen ‘double standards’ of NAB on Nawaz's return to the country. Unlike Sharjeel Memon, NAB was not allowed to serve warrants to the former PM at the airport, rather the warrants were given to him at the Punjab House. “NAB has a different attitude for PPP as compared to the PML-N,” he said.

Responding to a question, the minister described the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar, ‘ a self-proclaimed leader’. He said the government cannot allow MQM-Pakistan’s rally on their desired date as before them Ayaz Latif Palejo’s Qaumi Awami Tehreek had requested the administration to grant them permission for their public gathering. “Sattar is trying to create an unnecessary drama. We however support the MQM-Pakistan on their stance against the census results,” Shah said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that they are not against accountability, but they should also not be discriminated against.

Speaking at a press conference here, the PPP leader recalled that Sharjeel Memon was arrested by NAB from the Islamabad airport when he returned from Dubai. The former Sindh information minister is facing a NAB case regarding Rs 5.6bn mega scandal.

Kaira said there should be no discrimination in accountability. He also announced that the PPP will hold a rally in Islamabad on December 5. Taking exception to the remarks of Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership, the PPP leader said Imran Khan should exclude the corrupt from his party as well as those within his intimate circle.