Govt under fire in Senate for mortgaging airport, key assets

ISLAMABAD: The government came under fire in the Senate on Thursday for mortgaging the Jinnah International Airport and other key assets.

Law Minister Zahid Hamid, replying to questions on behalf of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, played down the matter and recalled this had not happened for the first time. “The domestic sukuk with regards to the airport were issued in 2010-11 and all know, who was in power at that time,” he contended.

This he said in response to PPP Senator Sherry Rehman’s concerns over the arrangement and she believed it was not at all a good thing. The minister asserted that there was absolutely no chance of default or the airport going to anyone’s possession.

Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak of PTI rose to warn that in the recent past, there were other examples like Matala airport of Sri Lanka going to China and two more such cases happened in Nicaragua and Caribbean region due to default. He noted the Matala airport was a failed project.

Senator Khattak pointed out that after defaulting on loan, the Sri Lankan Matala airport had been taken over by China and that there were two other such examples involving Nicaragua and a Caribbean country. He wondered why without going into sustainability of projects, the government was obtaining loans from China.

Mohsin Aziz of PTI and MQM’s Tahir Hussain Mashhadi also wanted to now how many other such assets had been mortgaged and what would happen if the government failed to pay back amounts with interests.

MQM’s Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh had asked in writing the number of times for which the Jinnah International Airport was mortgaged for the exchange of sukuk bonds so far and the total value of bonds and loans paid back against those mortgages in each case.

In the written reply, Dar had said the airport had twice been used for issuance of domestic sukuk. First time in 2010-11, it was utilized for issuance of four-tranche domestic sukuk and a total of Rs182.3 billion were raised for three years term.

Senator Ateeq asked exactly for what project the airport had been mortgaged, the minister explained that the move was for balance of payment.

To a question by JUI-Fazl Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood, Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal said that due attention was being paid to development of Gwadar, including two desalination plants and electricity projects.

However, senators belonging to Balochistan, PkMAP’s Usman Kakar, PTI’s Azam Swati and Senator Khattak did not agree with what the minister said.

Senators Khattak and Kakar insisted that as a part of CPEC committee, in the delegation which had visited Gwadar, they found the installed desalination plant dysfunctional just because of the intake pipe dislocated, which hardly would take a week to fix and make the water treatment plant functional.

PPP Senator Taj Haider, who also had visited Gwadar, said there was nothing wrong with the design of the plant, differing with the statement made by the minister in this connection. “We had offered to make the plan functional within hours,” he claimed.

The minister had said that through tendering, it was estimated the cost of fixing the plant would be Rs1 billion. However, Senator Khattak claimed it would cost hardly anything. Senator Kakar said they found the locals there being subjected to body search before allowed to enter a government hospital.

Earlier, Senator Kakar questioned the government’s commitment in undertaking development projects in Gwadar and said that people paid Rs15,000 for a water tanker to meet their domestic need.

The minister conceded that Balochistan government was spending a hefty amount to transport water to Gwadar. Senators questioned had any probe held and anyone fixed for embezzlement of Rs10 billion the federal government had given to the provincial government for water projects in Quetta. Ahsan Iqbal said a probe was under way and clarified the funds were given before the PML-N had formed the government.

The matter relating to Gwadar and Quetta was referred to the House committee concerned by Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who was chairing the Question-hour.

On seeing the agitation by senators Kulsoom Parveen, Kakar and Talha Mehmood on the federal government allegedly ignoring or paying not much attention to the projects for Balochistan under CPEC, Leader of the House Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq proposed to Kakar, who heads the House committee on less developed areas, to take up this matter in its meeting and that he would also attend the meeting.

Replying to another question by PPP Senator Ahmad Hassan, Minister for Industries and Production Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi said that Pakistan Steel Mills was facing severe financial crunch from 2008-09 and as a result of it, it was unable to pay the provident fund dues from June 2015 and Gratuity dues from May 2013 to its retired employees. He explained the total amount payable to ex-employees was Rs9,739,978 million. He added as the mills had not paid contribution to Provident Fund Trust and Gratuity Fund Trust since 2008-09, the accumulated payable amount to the respective trusts is Rs25,245 million and Rs18,836 million.