Sindh has strong reservations on population census: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said though the proposals of PPP’s Sindh government were not implemented and its reservations on the sixth population census were not allayed, “but even then we will not reject the census results.

The chief minister was addressing the Sindh Assembly on Thursday which was debating the adjournment motion of Pakistan Muslim League (F) MPA Nusrat Seher Abbasi on population census. “We do not want the entire census process to be scrapped but the Bureau of Statistics is under obligation to satisfy the people,” he said, adding the objections to the census results should be investigated.

Shah said before the commencement of census drive, he had suggested that a copy of “Form-2” should be provided to the Sindh government, while the filled-in “REN-2” (forms of census count) should be displayed on the website of Bureau of Statistics and in the relevant offices. “These proposals were not accepted, which led to doubts and reservations,” he said. He said if the countrywide REN-2” form data was accessible on the departmental website, then anyone could verify the census count of his or her respective census block. In response to our queries we were told “ since the army was conducting the census drive it would be transparent. That is no standard of transparency. I could not say with authority if the results of the census are accurate or not but it is imperative to satisfy the people,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah advised the lawmakers to conduct population surveys in their respective constituencies on their own and in case mistakes were identified they should be communicated to the Bureau of Statistics with evidence. He said that he would raise the issue during the meeting of Council of Common Interests once the final presentation was made there on the census.

He said according to 1998 population census country's population was 132.35 million, while the provisional results of new census show population at 207.77 million with an annual growth rate of 2.4 per cent. The Balochistan surpassed other provinces in population growth rate with 3.37 per cent growth, population growth rate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stands at 2.89 per cent, Sindh at 2.41 per cent, while growth rate of Punjab remained 2.13 per cent.

There were 39,139 census blocks in Sindh, 10,212 in Balochistan, while in Punjab the number of census blocks was 87,006. He said if we are able to access the data of census blocks then everyone could check the accuracy of the census count.

Speaking on the occasion, MQM-P parliamentary leader Syed Sardar Ahmed said the results of the population census have been finalized in a highly amateurish fashion. He said there were around 2.5 million people in Sindh whose identity cards showed two different residential addresses and they were not counted. Whereas such people were counted in other provinces which recorded increase in their population figures and NA seats more than that of Sindh, he said.

Terming it grave injustice with the people of Sindh, MQM-P leader said unless this mistake was corrected fresh delimitation of constituencies should not be carried out. MQM MPA Abdul Rauf Siddiqui said the results of fresh census have proved the incompetence of the Bureau of Statistics. Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said all the political parties have rejected the census results and therefore their reservations should be addressed.

Meanwhile, Sindh Assembly unanimously passed into law the Sindh Civil Servants (Amend) Bill-2017 to increase the quota of special persons in the provincial government jobs from two per cent to five per cent.