Aitzaz must give idea of aggressive policy to PPP: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: While commenting on recent statement of PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan, leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Nisar has said that Aitzaz Ahsan should give suggestion of an aggressive policy to his party as it needs it direly.

The former interior minister said that any proposal or praise from Aitzaz Ahsan for the PML-N seemed very awkward as extremely personal statements of Aitzaz Ahsan regarding the PML-N and its leadership were on the record. He said that in his opinion, the PPP was in dire need of his (Aitzaz Ahsan) wise rather aggressive suggestions. Chaudhry Nisar, while commenting on the recent statement of PPP leader, said that they did not need foes in the presence of such friends.