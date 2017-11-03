Dar remains absent as Accountability Court keeps warrant intact

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday dismissed Ishaq Dar's application seeking an exemption from personal appearance keeping the bailable arrest warrant intact as he remained absent during the hearing.

The court endorsed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman's decision to freeze the assets and accounts of Dar except one account that receives Dar's salary and allowances from the AGPR.

Regarding the first mentioned application, the court did not issue non-bailable arrest warrant despite requests from the NAB prosecution due to the illness of Dar as he through his counsel Qusain Faisal Mufti submitted a medical certificate seeking exemption while saying that he had to undergo several medical tests in London’s Harley Clinic and today (Friday) angiography will be performed.

Advocate Mufti also produced a medical certificate before the court while the court directed NAB to get the certificate verified. A NAB prosecutor Muhammad Afzal Qureshi asked the court that this will be a difficult task. Judge Muhammad Bashir said that he should give it a try. A personal guarantor of Ishaq Dar Ahmed Ali Qudoosi, a businessman from Islamabad, appeared before the court and upon court's inquiry, he said that Dar is ill and receiving treatment in London. The court asked him to give reasons for non-appearance in written. The court also directed the guarantor to ensure presence of Dar on next date of hearing on November 8.

Regarding second application, the accountability court endorsed the NAB chairman's decision to freeze assets of Dar except one account of Allied Bank where he receives salary and allowances through Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR).

Earlier, while arguing in this matter, legal counsel for Ishaq Dar Ayesha Hamid Advocate said that some properties as mentioned in NAB's list of assets have already been disposed of and sold to others. At this, the court in its order said that the properties that were sold by Dar to his family members (wife/sons) will be frozen and if these were sold to a third party, the freezing order will not apply to them. Regarding foreign properties, the NAB froze those and ordered the NAB to produce this order before the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities under Section 21-C of the NAB Ordinance requesting them to freeze the assets.

Earlier, at start of proceedings, Advocate Mufti on behalf of Ishaq Dar submitted an exemption application from personal appearance. He said that his client is unable to walk even for four to five minutes.

The NAB prosecutor objected over the medical certificate and said that it is not submitted through proper channel. A NAB prosecutor Imran Shafique said that the medical certificate should have been submitted through the Foreign Office. Dar is receiving treatment at a private hospital while the certificate should have been issued from a government hospital. At this, Judge Muhammad Bashir said that people who go there for treatment receive it from private hospitals. Prosecutor Shafique while reading out the contents of exemption application said that Dar was doing exercise in Saudi Arabia when he felt sensation and he went to London for treatment. Shafique said that mere sensation could not be termed as an illness. As per medical certificate, he said, the doctor prescribed him with two medicines as a routine matter. As far as the angiography is concerned, it is possible here in Pakistan. He said even Mufti Abdul Qavi received angiography here in Pakistan.

In NAB's application regarding freezing of assets, Dar's counsel Ayesha Hamid advocate produced a high court order and said that under Section 23 of the NAB Ordinance, the assets could not be frozen until the trial is complete. Imran Shafique said that under Section 12, the NAB chairman could freeze assets as and when required.

Ayesha Hamid on behalf of his senior counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmed assisted the court regarding Dar's assets that have been frozen by the NAB. She said that Dar's Albarka Bank account is dormant with a closing balance of Rs232 while the second bank account in the same bank is also dormant with a closing balance of Rs10.68. Her client's personal bank account in Allied Bank of Pakistan (ABL) is the one that receive his salary and allowances. Its closing balance is Rs1,116. In his one account in Bank Alflah, there are Rs20million that her client use for personal expenses. Advocate Ayesha submitted before the court that her client may be allowed to withdraw Rs600,000 every month to meet his expenses but the court refused in the order. Ayesha told the court that one account in HBL receive reimbursements. Whenever Dar travels outside the country, he spends money from his own pocket and later receives reimbursements in this accounts. Regarding properties, Ayesha said that the land in Moza Milot as mentioned by NAB do not belong to Ishaq Dar. A House in Gulberg Lahore was purchased on May 21, 1988 and this is the time period that has not come under question by the NAB authorities and they are not investigating for the same period. A two kanals plot in parliamentarian enclave Islamabad and 2 Kanal plot with Ayaz builders (pvt) Ltd is the one same property while NAB mentioned it as two different properties. Moreover Dar had invested in Senate Cooperative Housing Society Islamabad that never developed and her client then retrieved the money. About three plots in Alflah housing society Lahore owned by Ishaq Dar, his wife and son Ali Mustafa Dar were purchased on instalments, Ayesha said. Regarding vehicles, Ayesha said that some of those vehicle already sold and one Mercedes mentioned in the list never arrived in Pakistan. It was purchased in London and Dar gifted this to his son. About investments in Hajveri holdings, Ayesha said that it is almost dormant while 382 shares of Dar's wife in Sui Northern Gas Pipelines are of nominal value, she added. She said that Dar gifted his flat in Emirates Hills Dubai to his sons while the flat mentioned in Palm Jumairah was not there and it was on Jumairah Beach. Regarding two sets of shares/investment in Baraq Holdings Pvt Ltd, shares/ investments in Al Nahayan all owned by Ishaq Dar, Ayesha said that the investment in Baraq Holdings is different and shares are different while the NAB has clubbed the two.

She said that under Section 21, the NAB cannot freeze foreign assets. Imran Shafique said that NAB has frozen those accounts and assets that Ishaq Dar mentioned in his nomination forms under Representation of People Act (ROPA). He said that there exists no treaty between Pakistan and UAE for mutual legal assistance however the UAE is a signatory of United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC).