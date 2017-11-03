US role in resolving Pak-India issue welcomed: FO

ISLAMABAD: While New Delhi has certainly not reacted publicly to the US comments that it wants de-escalation between Pakistan and India as it did in the past, Pakistan like in the past has welcomed such an intervention. The issue was raised recently by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson before he visited India and Pakistan.

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesman said here on Thursday, “The US has repeatedly stated in both private and public interactions that it wants to see de-escalation between Pakistan and India. We have welcomed these statements by the US officials since Pakistan has also been making consistent efforts to reach out to India with a view to lowering the temperatures. India, however, has repeatedly refused to engage bilaterally. It has resisted third country mediation, which indicates India’s defiance to the peaceful means for dispute resolution, as envisaged in the UN Charter.” Pakistan maintains that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute can only be resolved through implementation of relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, which to-date, have remained unimplemented.

“The people of IHK have been struggling for the just right to self-determination, as envisaged in the UNSC Resolutions, for the past 70 years. The Jammu and Kashmir dispute has three parties, namely Pakistan, India, and Kashmiris. All three parties must hold a dialogue under the ambit of UNSC Resolutions to resolve the dispute in an amicable manner,” said the spokesman.

In an extremely rare case in diplomacy, the Bangladesh government has set new standards by using extremely ‘undiplomatic’ language while registering a Note Verbale when it summoned Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh to its Foreign Office.

Consequently irked by this new low in bilateral relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here, on Thursday, summoned the High Commissioner of Bangladesh in order to put the record straight on what Pakistan says was an incident of “obscure origin”.

In the background is an unknown person who uploaded a video clip on the page of Pakistan’s High Commission’s Facebook account in Dhaka, which indicated that father of modern Bangladesh did not want an independent homeland, rather more autonomy from West Pakistan.

Instead of realising the dynamics of modern online social media where the public having access to a certain site can add their comments, the Bangladesh government blamed Islamabad for the content.

“The video was immediately deleted, and we have tweeted about it from spokesperson’s official account on Wednesday.” In order to register our protest on the use of undiplomatic language in a Note Verbale, on an incident of obscure origin, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Islamabad was summoned by the Director General (South Asia & Saarc) to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today”, the spokesman at the Foreign Office explained.

The Bangladesh High Commissioner was conveyed that sharing of a video by a third party cannot be attributed to Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka. “Pakistan has been pursuing a policy of maintaining friendly and cordial ties with Bangladesh. Pakistan desires to move forward in accordance with the Tripartite Agreement of 1974 wherein the prime minister of Bangladesh desired that the people of Bangladesh should “forget the past and make a fresh start,” the spokesman added.

The 1974 Tripartite Agreement among Pakistan, India and Bangladesh is the cornerstone for taking the relations forward between the countries. “We expect our Bangladeshi brethren to adhere to it,” advised the spokesman saying that Pakistan hoped that bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh will continue to move in the letter and spirit of the Tripartite Agreement of 1974.

To a query, the spokesman did not appear surprised that India and Afghanistan were trading through the Iranian Chabahar Port which is in itself a very lengthy and costly route. “It is our consistent position that Afghanistan as a landlocked country has a right of transit access through any neighbouring country according to its needs. Transport of wheat and other commodities to Afghanistan is nothing new, as Pakistan has been traditionally providing goods to Afghanistan. On Chabahar Port, let me reiterate what the Iranians said earlier that Chabahar and the Gwadar Port are complementary in nature”, explained the spokesman.