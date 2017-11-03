Dangerous gases

Helium balloons in Pakistan are sold at every corner of the streets. These decoration items are also used at birthday parties. The helium gas is highly flammable.

Balloons sold in Pakistan by street vendors carry no instructions and warnings. People do not know whether the balloons are filled with hydrogen or helium. This is absolutely dangerous. We all should be careful because our little mistake can cause big problems.

Shahida Malik (Karachi)