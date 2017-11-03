Safe blood

It is good that along side steps for improving healthcare facilities to the people throughout the province, the Punjab government has taken valuable steps to ensure provision of safe and healthy blood to the needy patients. According to some media reports, this process has been started after the provincial government was notified about the difficulties being faced by the people while obtaining safe blood for private patients. In this regard, a pilot project is being launched in Rahim Yar Khan, Jhang and Hafizabad for provision of all the necessary facilities to the needy patients free of cost. Afterwards, this service will gradually be extended to all districts in the province.

At the same time, the provincial government is also starting a free training programme for all employees of public and private blood banks at the Institute of Blood Transfusion Punjab. While considering measures to ensure provision of safe and healthy blood to the needy patients, the Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority is also conducting raids and checking the working of all blood banks. The authority is sealing the blood banks which are operating without proper licences on spot. This should have been done pretty long ago by previous governments over the years, but as they say, better late than never.

M Z Rifat (Lahore)