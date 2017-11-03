The Rohingya crisis

Bangladesh is planning to introduce voluntary sterilisation in its overcrowded Rohingya camps, where a million of refugees are fighting for space. More than 600,000 Rohingya have migrated to Bangladesh after a military clash in Rakhine state in Myanmar in August forced inhabitants to flee to the neighbouring state.

Some parents have up to 19 children and many Rohingya men have more than one wife. They believe a large family would help them survive in the camps, where access to food and water remains hard and their children are often sent out to fetch water. At the moment, rehabilitation of these homeless people should be top priority of all superpowers and NGOs.

Yousuf Wahab (Turbat)