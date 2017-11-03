World Psoriasis Day

Every year, on October 29, the World Psoriasis Day is observed by the International Federation of Psoriasis Association (IFPA) to give an international voice to more than 125 million people suffering from psoriasis and its related disorders and co-morbidities. In Pakistan, psoriasis tends to be a common disease and as per available statistics, out of every 100 patients with skin diseases at least 20 people are suffering from psoriasis. This suggests nearly five per cent of the total population of the country is affected by the disease, which is a matter of concern and needs to be addressed with priority.

A skin deep disease, psoriasis is a common inflammatory condition that also affects the scalp, nails, knees, elbows and joints and, in worst case – if it is neglected or left untreated – it even leads to disability. Despite the prevalence of psoriasis in Pakistan, there is no dedicated psoriasis treatment centre and most psoriasis patients find it difficult to seek treatment. The government as well as the medical fraternity should address the matter urgently and take some key measures to make sure that no patient with psoriasis goes unrecognised and untreated.

Kashif Mustafa Qadri (Karachi)