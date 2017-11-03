Going green

According to some media reports, the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) has agreed to support Pakistan in developing and promoting climate resilient green growth without compromising its developmental targets. This initiative will place Pakistan as an opportune destination for green investment. This was made possible through the efforts of the Federal Minister for Climate Change who represented the country in GGGI’s council meeting during the ‘Global Green Growth Week 2017.’ The institute’s support was won by effective presentation of Pakistan’s efforts for promoting green growth by the minister.

A number of key topics including mobilising green finance to bankable projects in developing countries, managing resources to address water and food security challenges and developing and adopting policies that drive environmentally sustainable economic growth were addressed in the event. It merits a mention that the Global Green Growth Institute is an inter-governmental body having 28 member states supporting green growth in its member states.

Khan Faraz (Peshawar)