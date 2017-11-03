KP NAB arrests dry port appraiser in corruption case

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) on Thursday arrested Hidayatullah, Appraiser, Customs Dry Port, for alleged involvement in corruption and corrupt practices and misuse of authority in causing huge loss of approximately Rs4000 million to the national exchequer.

As per the official communiqué, the NAB claimed that during the course of investigation, it revealed that the accused Hidayatullah, being Appraiser, Custom Dry Port, Peshawar, in connivance with other accused persons planned to cleared 1450 construction machinery illegally and in violation of applicable rules.

However, it said their evil and nefarious designs were obstructed by NAB (KP) investigation team. It said that the accused persons illegally cleared approximately 500 machinery worth more than Rs600 million as assessed by the department, whereas market value of the same is more than Rs2800 million.