Fri November 03, 2017
Peshawar

Bureau report
November 3, 2017

Committee approves uplift project for Fata

PESHAWAR: A meeting of FATA Development Committee on Thursday approved various development schemes pertaining to roads, bridges, livestock and agriculture development sectors of the tribal areas.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra presided over the meeting. Additional Chief Secretary Fata Sikandar Qayyum and administrative secretaries of Fata Secretariat attended the meeting.

The meeting approved various development schemes pertaining to roads, bridges, livestock and agriculture development sectors including construction and black-topping of 15 km long road connecting Khyber and Kurram tribal regions.

 

