PDWP approves 29 projects

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved 29 projects with an estimated cost of Rs28093.809 million.

Shahzad Khan Bangash, the additional chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chaired the meeting, said a handout. Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary P&D Department, its members and respective administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

The forum considered 41 projects pertaining to different sectors including law and justice, relief and rehabilitation, energy and power, elementary and secondary education, higher education, sports, agriculture, forestry, road & bridge, building and urban development sectors.

Moreover, the forum considered 15 concept clearances pertaining to different sectors including energy and power, road and bridge, water, health and education. The forum approved 13 concept clearances with an estimated cost of Rs363390.931 million.

Approved projects of Law & Justice sector were: construction of Peshawar High Court, Bannu Bench, construction of Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Bench -ERRA Funded (GoKP Share), construction of Bachelor Hostel Judicial Officers in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PC-II approved).

Approved projects of Relief & Rehabilitation Sector are: revamping of PEOC & MIS Section and Development of MIS for PDMA, construction of warehouses in districts of Kohistan, Chitral and Upper Dir.

Approved projects of Energy and Power Sector includ: access to energy - construction of MHP on rivers and tributaries, access to energy - construction of MHP on canals, access to energy - solarization of schools and BHUs & Petroleum Institute of Technical in Karak (PSDP project).

Approved projects of Elementary & Secondary Education Sector include: Schools improvement program in two districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Phase-II, provision of stipends to secondary schools girls students, provision of free textbooks to all students up to intermediate level, establishment of Hangu Model School & GGHSS Shingara.”

Approved projects of Higher Education Sector are: provision of furniture/library books and development of computer labs for BS Commerce programme and construction of building for second commerce college at Nowshera.