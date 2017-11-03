Court summons EPA head to explain BRT’s environmental impact

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has summoned director general of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on November 8 and directed him to explain if the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project would impact the environment in the city.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ijaz Anwar issued the notice to the director general (DG) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The bench told the DG EPA to inform the court if procedures have been adopted before the start of the project under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Act 2014.

A representative of EPA appeared before the court and submitted a report about the clearance given by the EPA before starting the project. “Let the DG EPA come and explain the environmental impact of the multi-billion rupees project and procedures adopted under the law,” the chief justice observed.

On the other hand, Advocate General (AG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Latif Yousafzai and Additional Advocate General Waqar Ahmad Khan appeared on behalf of the provincial government in the case and said that comments along with the project record have been submitted before the court.

They argued that everything had been done in accordance with law and no illegality was committed as claimed by the petitioner in the project.

The bench was hearing a petition jointly filed by former provincial minister Maulana Amanullah Haqqani and a Peshawar resident Wali Khan, who claimed that the bus service initiative was illegal as the procedural formalities provided in the Constitution and other laws were not fulfilled for its execution.

During the course of hearing, Mohammad Isa Khan, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that several laws and rules were not followed for execution of the project.

He pointed out that the government did not impose section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 before starting the project as 350 properties of people would come in way of the bus service. He also raised a question that the provincial government did not take the district government Peshawar into confidence while finalizing the project.

He pointed out that the Environmental Protection Act too was violated by the government as it didn’t submit the required information to the EPA.

However, the chief justice told the petitioner’s lawyer that under the law there is no need to take the district government into confidence while carrying out a development project in the city. He noted that the federal government too can execute development project without permission of the provincial government in the city.

The chief justice observed that the court cannot interfere in the affairs of the executive until and unless there is illegality in the project.

The petitioners’ lawyer submitted that the government didn’t adopt proper legislation for execution of the project worth Rs57 billion.

He said the KP chief minister had claimed that the project would be completed in six months, but the agreement signed between the government and Asian Development Bank showed the expected completion of the project by June 30, 2021.

He said the BRT project cost of Rs57 billion was a loan obtained from the ADB to be disbursed in three years.

The lawyer claimed that feasibility report wasn’t prepared for the project though it was the very basis of any development scheme. He also said the pre-feasibility public sharing report on the project was lacking.

The petitioners requested the court to declare the BRT project illegal, without lawful authority and of no legal effect.

The petitioners said the present government would complete its five-year term in the coming months and therefore it shouldn’t be allowed both legally and logically to execute a mega project that would become a liability for the next government.