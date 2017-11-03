BoK relieves 14 more employees

PESHAWAR: The management of the Bank of Khyber (BoK) continued with its Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) under which 14 more low-cadre employees have been sent home.

The Board of Directors (BoD) of the bank had earlier in May this year relieved 10 officers of the bank under VSS. At the time, the controversy over the scheme was at its peak.

These employees include four senior vice presidents (SVPs), five vice presidents (VPs) and one assistant vice president (AVP).

The low-grade employees whose termination orders were issued the other day include three drivers and 11 peons. The employees have formally left the bank after it accepted their option of the VSS.

The VSS had become a bone of contention between the BoK management and incumbent Finance Minister Muzaffar Sayyid earlier last year. The two sides remained at loggerheads from April 2016 to September 30 this year.

The minister had told a section of media in an interview on April 14 that VSS was against the interest of the employees. He complained that he was not taken into confidence regarding the scheme.

The minister-management dispute had also led to the ouster of five officers and office-bearers of the Officers Association of the BoK. They were accused of committing “subversive activities” on April 15.

The dismissed employees included Haider Ali, an officer in grade-1 and the Officers Association’s president, Farmanullah Khan, general secretary and assistant vice president (AVP), Haroon Minhaj, AVP, Amanullah, joint secretary (AVP) and Ayaz Ahmad, VP.

The officers claimed they were penalised for pinpointing “irregularities” in the bank’s affairs and approaching the Ehtesab Commission to investigate the bank’s affairs. .

They appealed for review of the decision relieving them of their jobs, but their pleas were rejected after personal hearing by the Human Resource Committee of the BoD.

They finally moved the Peshawar High Court (PHC), which has been hearing the case for the last one year. The chief justice only the other day formed a larger bench of the PHC to take up the sacked employees’ case today (Friday).

The minister in his interview had also alleged that hundreds of employees were forced to opt for the VSS so that space for the favourites of the management could be created.

However, the management contended that the employees voluntarily opted to avail the scheme.

Keeping in view the recent decision of the bank to relieve 14 employees on the basis of VSS, the stance of the management seems correct as these 14 employees opted for the VSS and their pleas were accepted on voluntary basis.