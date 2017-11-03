CM wants timely completion of Swat Motorway

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has directed for round-the-clock work on Swat Motorway to ensure timely and quality completion of the vital project.

Chairing a review meeting on under-construction Swat Motorway at CM Secretariat here, he asked the authorities concerned for expediting all development and construction works on the highway including cutting of rocks, drilling and lining of the tunnels, installation of facilities along both sides of the road including rest places, restaurants and mosques, security arrangements for passengers the appointment of security staff and procurement of vehicles and other allied requirements.

Advisor to Chief Minister for C&W Akbar Ayub Khan, Provincial Secretary for communication Muhammad Asif Khan, high-ups of PkHA, FWO, NLC, WAPDA, Sui Gas and other concerned federal and provincial departments attended the meeting, said a handout.

The authorities said that 100 percent land acquisition for the motorway right from Kernal Sher Interchange to Chakdara had been completed; high transmission lines being removed, work on 1200 meter dual parallel, tunnels from both northern and southern sides was in last stages of completion while the identification and land acquisition process of seven interchanges on motorway had also been completed.

The project has five packages and construction work was in full swing on all of them. The first phase of motorway from Kernal Sher Khan interchange to Katlang would be open for traffic within the next couple of months. The drilling and cutting works in mountainous areas was also carried on round-the-clock whereas the remaining portion of 81 km Swat Motorway up to Chakdara would also be opened for all traffic by March or April 2018.

The chief minister asked the FWO authorities to ensure in-time completion of the project as per agreement and assurances. He said that Swat Motorway, being constructed at a cost of Rs 35 billion, was the mega scheme of the provincial government. He expressed the confidence that this project would be completed by March next year that would greatly contribute in promoting tourism and business activities in Malakand and northern areas.

He said negotiations were being made to extend the motorway to Mingora and agreement might be inked soon in this regard.