District round of NYC concludes

PESHAWAR: A total of 10,000 male and female students from various educational institutions of Khyber Pakhtun- khwa were shortlisted as the district round of the National Youth Carnival-2017 concluded here on Thursday.

The shortlisted youth would participate in the next ‘Divisional’ round of National Youth Carnival (NYC) would be started from November 6 next.

Director General Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak said that 3,000 to 3,500 students would be selected in the divisional round of the competition for the NYC.

He said that the trials were conducted in around 200 educational institutions in all the districts of the province in which 25,000 students participated.

“These students would represent Khyber Pakhtun- khwa in 31 different categories of the NYC to be held in December,” he added.

He said that 25,000 students of 120 colleges, public and private sector universities and religious seminaries

took part in the district level trials.

“It is a golden opportunity for the youth to exhibit their talent and represent the province at a national level competition,” he added.

He said open trials were arranged to select the best among the lot to represent the province in the mega event.

He added that 100,000 students of 141 colleges, 20 universities and 10 seminaries had participated in the institutional level round in which 25,000 had been selected for the district level trials.

A total of 30,000 youth of 215 educational institutions from across the country would participate in the carnival.

Competitions of painting, calligraphy, short films, singing, traditional dances, Qiraat, Spelling Bee, sell-it, Naat, declamation, essay writing, quiz competition, extraordinary talent, chess, spot photography and other would be organised in the NYC.