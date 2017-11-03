Senate body for ban on TV channel talk shows

ISLAMABAD: Senator Taj Haider Thursday called for banning all talk shows, being run by private television channels.

While attending a Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) briefing on ‘Direct to Home’ (DTH) system Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation Chairman Taj Haider said that whenever any important case is being heard by the Supreme Court, these channels relay all proceedings directly, which is totally wrong.

Senator Farhatullah Babar said the government committed a blunder by allowing the newspaper owners to launch their private channels.

Pemra Chairman Absar Alam, briefing the meeting about auction of DTH system, said it is a modern system, which is in practice in European countries for 25 years and in India for 15 years.

He said the Lahore High Court had declared our rules 13(3) and 13(4) as unconstitutional. He said the verdict has been challenged in the Supreme Court, and the case would be taken up on Nov 7.

The committee members said that rules were made under an ordinance, which has become an act now, and there was need to asses it.