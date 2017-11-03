Increase in prices of petroleum products protested in NA

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties in the National Assembly (NA) on Thursday registered protest against recent increase in prices of petroleum products.

Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah and other parliamentarians including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr Farooq Sattar and Sahibzada Tariqullah termed increase as burden on the common man.

Khursheed Shah said the government had increased taxes on the petroleum products, saying the government wanted to meet its revenue targets from indirect taxes as it had failed to widen direct tax net. He demanded of the government to reduce sales tax on petroleum products by at least Rs5 per litre.

He asked the government to tell as to which development project it had taken up to spend money collected from taxes. ”You start only those projects from where get something for your pockets,” he said.

He was of the view that the government was undertaking development projects from money received through loans. Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and parliamentary secretary for Finance defending raise in prices of petroleum products said the prices were still less than those of any country in the region.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) recommends fixation of prices of petroleum products in the light of change in prices in the international market and domestic consumption. He pointed out that record development activity starting from CPEC, Motorways, Thar coal projects had taken place during the last fours. “You cannot improve shape of Larkana which is hub of your politics but you are pointing fingers at us,” he said.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the government had increased prices of petroleum products at a time when country’s economy and industry was under pressure and cultivation of wheat crop was about to start.

Dr Farooq Sattar and Sahibzada Tariqullah also strongly condemned increase in prices of petroleum products. “We condemn increase in prices and condemn it,” Farooq Sattar said.

Tariqullah observed that increase in prices would directly and indirectly hit already burdened common man. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that attack on senior correspondent of The News, Noorani, was assaulted on the freedom of press.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Ahsan Iqbal strongly condemned attack on the senior journalist saying the culprits would be brought to justice. He said the progress on the investigation into attack on Ahmad Noorani was being reviewed on daily basis.

He said the investigation was also in progress on the basis of sketches and those responsible for the cowardly attack would be arrested soon.

The House also offered Dua for early recovery of Ahmad Noorani and Fateha for departed soul of the relatives of some parliamentarians and personnel and officers of security forces who embraced martyrdom.

Sahibzada Tariqullah of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), who offered Dua, suggested to the interior minister to brief the House on attack on the senior journalist. He also condemned attack on Noorani and demanded arrest of culprits.