Fri November 03, 2017
National

November 3, 2017

Student killed in Battagram

BATTAGRAM: A student was killed in a road accident at Gajbori village in Dangron area on Thursday, official sources said. They said that Mujeeb Khan sustained injuries in a road accident in Gajbori village and was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries. The police registered the case and started investigation.       

