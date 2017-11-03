Student killed in Battagram

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BATTAGRAM: A student was killed in a road accident at Gajbori village in Dangron area on Thursday, official sources said. They said that Mujeeb Khan sustained injuries in a road accident in Gajbori village and was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries. The police registered the case and started investigation.
