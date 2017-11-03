NAB KP arrests dryport appraiser

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) on Thursday arrested Hidayatullah, Appraiser, Customs Dry Port, for alleged involvement in corruption and corrupt practices and misuse of authority in causing huge loss of approximately Rs4000 million to the national exchequer.

As per the official communiqué, the NAB claimed that during the course of investigation, it revealed that the accused Hidayatullah, being Appraiser, Custom Dry Port, Peshawar, in connivance with other accused persons planned to cleared 1450 construction machinery illegally and in violation of applicable rules.

However, it said their evil and nefarious designs were obstructed by NAB (KP) investigation team. It said that the accused persons illegally cleared approximately 500 machinery worth more than Rs600 million as assessed by the department, whereas market value of the same is more than Rs2800 million.

In this way, the bureau claimed, that so far colossal loss of more than Rs4,000 million has been caused to the government exchequer. The bureau claimed that the accused persons namely Shahid Akbar, Principal Appraiser and Abdul Hadi, Appraiser, Customs Dry Port, Peshawar, have already been arrested in the instant case.