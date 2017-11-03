Pak-UAE friendship group discusses bilateral issues

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Pakistan-United Arab Emirates (UAE) Parliamentary Friendship Group was held with Senator Saud Majeed as its convener.

The inaugural meeting of the friendship group was given a briefing on bilateral relations between the two states by Director (GR) Abbas Sarwar Qureshi from the Middle East Division in Foreign Office. The meeting was attended among others by senators Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum and Kalsoom Parveen.

The meeting was told that bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE date back to 1971 when Pakistan was among the first nations to recognise the UAE. Defence has been the strongest link in the bilateral ties and high level exchanges on military side continue despite the current thaw being faced in the relations.

It was told that both countries meet on a number of bilateral and multilateral forums including Joint Ministerial Commission, Bilateral Political Consultations and Defence Cooperation Committee.

While talking about trade, it was informed that the balance of trade is heavily tilted in favour of the UAE primarily because of huge imports of oil and petroleum and Pakistan currently has a deficit of around 6.6 billion. The briefing also stated that Pakistan has significantly contributed in building UAE's defence skills and most of the funds Pakistan receives from the UAE are also from the military side. The UAE has a Pakistani diaspora of about 1.5 million.

Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah and Senator Abdul Qayyum stressed the need for proactive diplomacy to counter the damage done to the ties of two countries. They also said that on bilateral level the concerns of both sides can be resolved if two sides agree to sit and discuss the issues. Abbas Sarwar from the Foreign Office told the meeting that visible improvements will be seen over the next couple of months.