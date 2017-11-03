PPP leader vows to root out grouping in party

Rawalpindi: Former state minister for Defence and PPP Rawalpindi Division President Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that he was determined to root out factionalism and grouping in party cadres in Rawalpindi Division to make the city a stronghold for PPP in the coming general elections

He expressed these views while presiding over a special meeting of PPP Rawalpindi Division at his residence. The meeting was attended by Haji Gulzar Awan (Ex. Deputy Secretary Public Relations PPP Punjab), Qamar Abbas Shah (Division Vice President), Mazhar Hussain Babar (Divisional Deputy Information Secretary), Malik Zaheer Arshad (President Rawlapindi Cantonment), Malik Qasim Idrees (General Secretary Rawalpindi Cantonment), Gul Bahadur Khan, Abid Mughal, Uzair Bazigh, Malik Javaid Iqbal Advocate, Shakeel Ahmad Awan, Majid Malik, Asad Ali Haideri and Azmat Khan Khattarr. Sardar Saleem Haider Khan removed the misunderstandings between Haji Gulzar Awan and the office-bearers of PPP Rawalpindi Cantonment and stressed to get unite for the promotion of Party Cause.

While addressing the meeting Haji Gulzar Awan said he has buried all internal differences whatsoever to move forward in the larger party interest. He said the People’s Secretariat established by him in Rawalpindi Cantonment is the only secretariat in Rawalpindi Division which is serving party cause for many years and he voluntarily offers this secretariat for PPP Rawalpindi Divisions activities. Malik Zaheer Arshad President PPP Rawalpindi Cantonment warmly reciprocating the spirit of Haji Gulzar Awan ensured to promote unity to strengthen the cause of Bhuttoism.